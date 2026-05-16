Hits & misses

Despite an impressive line-up of singers, the annual Kanika Bandopadhyaya Memorial Lecture organised by the Kanika Bandopadhyaya Me­morial Trust was not quite harmonious. Of the singers, Ritapa Bhattacharya’s compelling pitch, nuance and spontaneity added to the richness of songs like “Ke boshile aaji” and “Likhono tomar”. The ace percussionist, Biplob Mondal, gave brilliant closing thekas.

Fans of Srabani Sen were disappointed with the sound system as her opening tribute, “Na go ei je dhula”, was drowned by the keyboard and the esraj. She did not get her poise back in the next three songs either. But ever the skilled singer, she put emotional and soft edges to the higher notes, making for a tender performance. Rajashri Bhattacharya came across as more technically aligned than emotionally driven except in “Jaare nije tumi bhashiye chile”, which was perfect for her bold voice. Agnibha Bandopadhyay was rushed for time, curtailing his passion. A special word of mention for Samarpita Basu, the esraj accompanist, whose deft strokes often created hypnotic moments.