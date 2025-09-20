Unique tongue

That language is a major factor in the struggle for existence was anticipated by Ludwik Lejzer Zamenhof (1859-1917). This led him to come up with Esperanto, an international auxiliary language. Zamenhof’s life and career, hope and hopelessness, moments of agony and ecstasy, form the crux of Bachor Koori Porey’s latest offering, HO _ _ NI_ MO. That cryptic way is how the Calcutta-based group led by Prithu Nandan Ghosh publicised its production, leading to curiosity among theatregoers. Having seen and appreciated it, this reviewer would like to retain the mystery about the title and only reveal that it relates to Zamenhof’s philosophy, which aims to eliminate ethnic cleansing and social injustice.

Performing mostly at Gyan Manch, a hub for youthful and innovative theatre practice, Bachor Kuri Porey maintains a low-profile existence but probes universal issues. With HO _ _ NI_ MO, the playwright and director, Ghosh, focused on language and its limitations. Using minimalist methods à la Badal Sircar, he set the play up in contemporary times and then gradually entered a fragmented Europe of the late 19th century. Archival photographs and videos were projected on the cyclorama, giving the production an air of authenticity; the period feel was accentuated through immaculately researched costumes and choreography. The multi-lingual, multi-racial ethos was also evident. Comic interludes, purportedly inspired by Anton Chekhov’s short stories, provided relief in an otherwise intellectually stimulating drama. Mention must be made of a crucial sequence where the trapdoor of Gyan Manch was used

as a hideout.

Avik Das essays Za­menhof’s journey from innocence to experience with veracity and maturity. Playing his better half, Amrita Mukhopadhyay was genuine as usual. Other essential roles — played by Sudip Mukherjee, Minakshi Mukherjee, Enakshi Sen, Suvendu Dey and Arijit Chakraborty — looked adequate. The lilting background score and some sprightly live singing made HO _ _ NI_ MO an aural

delight. The play also provided food for thought for Bengalis facing persecution across India.