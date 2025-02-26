Raise the bar: The best premium soundbars you can buy right now

1 6

Clunky home theatre systems have been overshadowed by the soundbar, one of the most discernible home entertainment gadget trends of this decade. Soundbars have won favour with consumers for their slim form and the ability to talk to multiple devices including large screen TVs and smartphones. With Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, these elegant devices also fit into your living spaces minus the wires. Whether you need to immerse yourself in the action of your favourite blockbuster movies or tune into your playlist, here are some recommendations for premium soundbars you can check out right now.

LG S90TY Soundbar

LG recently unveiled its latest duo of premier soundbars (that also include the LG S95TR). The S90TY delivers 570W of power output powered by Triple Up-firing speakers. This soundbar features a 5.1.3ch surround sound system and subwoofer that deliver lifelike soundscapes of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. One of the headline features is the Triple Level Spatial Sound that creates a virtual layer for lifelike sound. We also dig how this soundbar converts basic two-channel audio into multi-channel audio that resonates through your room. It’s also compact — the soundbar weighs just 5.65 kg (the subwoofer is an additional 10 kg). LG’s AI Room Calibration Pro feature scans your room and adjusts volume differences and delay time for an immersive AV experience.

Price: Rs 69,991

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Mini

This one offers Sennheiser’s legendary soundstage in a compact form factor. The Mini blends into any space and comes with an angled top plate for better interaction. We also like the dynamic LED bar. Sennheiser’s Smart Control Audio App ensures a seamless user experience that allows you to set up and tweak the sound settings without a fuss. High-end full-range drivers deliver incredibly high fidelity and crystal-clear mids while the Mini’s built-in 4” dual-subwoofers ensure powerful bass. Sennheiser claims that the soundbar’s automated self-calibration learns the acoustics of your room and adapts flawlessly to every environment.

Price: Rs 59,990

JBL Bar 500

This compact soundbar won’t disappoint bass fans thanks to its powerful 10” wireless subwoofer. One of our favourite features is JBL’s PureVoice Dialogue Enhancement Technology that uses a unique algorithm to optimise voice clarity. This ensures you don’t miss any word even with the surround effects at their maximum. The Bar 500’s HDMI eArc connection ensures uncompressed Dolby Atmos sound through a single HDMI cable. The JBL One App allows you to customise your settings and also browse integrated music services for a smooth experience while the audio calibration feature delivers the best 3D surround effects for any room layout.

Price: Rs 42,999

Samsung Q-series Soundbar HW-Q800D/XL

Designed for a powerful acoustic experience, this soundbar gives you a true 5.1.2ch sound thanks to the physical, side and top speakers. This Q-Series soundbar also comes with overhead audio. Samsung’s Q-Symphony technology enables both the TV speakers and soundbar to play together for the ultimate sound synergy, with AI-optimised audio flowing through all channels. Most premium soundbars in 2025 offer sound calibration that’s tuned for your living space, and Samsung’s SpaceFit Sound Pro analyses the room and tailors the sound to the space. There’s also a cool Adaptive Sound feature that automatically optimises the sound for specific audio content, delivering clear voices and detailed sounds according to content and volume.

Price: Rs 46,990

Sony HT-S40R

With real 5.1ch surround sound and wireless speakers that bring your favourite blockbusters to life, this soundbar offers a great cinematic experience at home. The HT-S40R combines a soundbar, subwoofer, and wireless rear speakers with 600W of output and Dolby Digital that puts you at the heart of the action. If you are pairing this with a compatible Sony BRAVIA TV, you can hook up your soundbar system wirelessly. Flit from music to cinema mode effortlessly thanks to dedicated buttons for different audio modes on the intuitive remote.

Price: Rs 26,200