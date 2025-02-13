Say it with love: Ways to celebrate a fun Valentine’s Day with your kids

1 7 iStock

Here I was thinking that I have finally outgrown Valentine’s Day, and my four-year-old asks me for a Valentine’s card for his favourite teacher. Now that you’re a parent, what better way to celebrate the occasion than with your littlest love bugs. Very soon they will find you ‘cringe’ so why not enjoy the cuteness of it all!

While there is nothing sweeter than spending time with your significant other, why not make it a special day for all your loved ones and celebrate Valentine’s Day as a family. Rather than breaking the bank by buying gifts, try some fun and meaningful Valentine’s Day crafts and activities for toddlers and kids. There are many simple, cute and affordable ways to engage kids on the day, and your partner and parents will melt on an instant when presented with some toddler art and treats! Here are some ideas…

Make cards

Set out all of the art supplies that you can gather and get to work on the masterpieces. It can be as simple as painting your little tot’s feet red and stamping them in a heart shape, to you living your best Pinterest life. Plus, there’s no greater confidence booster for a kid than giving someone something they made and having the recipient be excited to receive it. The gross motor skills and creativity that you hone in them is an added benefit.

Have a ‘heart-y’ breakfast

The only investment required for this is a heart-shaped cookie cutter. You can do anything with it — heart-shaped cookies, pancakes, dosas, heart-shaped omelettes or toast! It’s a big hit, super effective, simple and makes you feel like a MasterChef too. Bring out the strawberries, raspberries and blueberries along with some heart-shaped sprinkles and you’ve got yourself a winner. You can also get the kids actively involved in preparing this meal for your partner or a grandparent. They can add the sprinkles, mix batter and decorate. Let them at it!

Write love notes

Children need positive affirmations daily. We have our buckets full most of the time and might forget to do the same. On Valentine’s Day you can make up for those days. Write little love notes on heart post-its or make heart cut-outs on paper, and stick them on your child’s door. You can read it out to the younger ones, and the older ones and can read them and feel extra-special. They might end up doing the same for a loved one in the future — it’s a great tradition to start and carry on.

Make your heart healthy

Valentine’s with a twist — exercise together as a family. Go for a walk to the park, or pack a picnic. Younger kids can enjoy the slides and have a stroll with you. Cycle together, have a dance party, anything to add to your step count while tiring out the young ones and building family bonds will be a win-win.

Plant seeds of love

Spend some time with your children or your partner planting seeds. Teach them how to nurture and love their plants. They can enjoy these blooms over a period of time. Pot and Bloom has multiple kits that simplify the process for those of us that struggle to keep our plants alive.

Have a party with friends!

Have just a few of your children’s friends over to celebrate friendship. The kids can make heart-shaped treats and craft or colour. Maybe set up a heart photo booth to capture the memories.

Make this a Valentine’s Day filled with love and appreciation for those you love, and start your own little family traditions.

