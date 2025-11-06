'You really have a glow': Harleen Deol asks PM Narendra Modi his skincare routine

Their remarkable World Cup-winning campaign was not the only topic covered when India's women cricketers sat down for a light-hearted conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence where tattoos and even skin care routine came up for discussion.

The moment which had the entire room in splits was when top-order batter Harleen Deol asked Modi about his skin care routine.

"I wanted to ask you about your skincare routine, sir you really have a glow," Harleen said.

Hearing the question, everyone including the PM burst out laughing.

"I do not think about all that," the PM responded with a hearty laugh.

“It’s been 25 years as head of government… it’s the blessings of the people that keep me glowing," he added.

India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final to lift their first-ever global title in Navi Mumbai last week, following which the squad, along with head coach Amol Muzumdar and BCCI president Mithun Manhas, met the Prime Minister here on Wednesday.

"I still remember when we met you in 2017. At that time, we did not come with a trophy. But it is a matter of great honour for us that this time, for something we have been working so hard for so many years, we have brought the trophy here," skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said in the video of the interaction shared by the PM on Thursday.

Smriti Mandhana, one of the team’s most respected voices, reflected on the collective spirit that fueled their success.

“The biggest takeaway for us from this tournament is that every player can proudly say they contributed to the win. Each and every individual’s effort mattered,” said Mandhana.

She went on to say, "When we met you in 2017, we could not bring the trophy. We asked you about your expectations, and your answer helped us a lot for the next 6-7 years. I think it was in our destiny that we won the first World Cup in India. You have always been our inspiration. We are seeing women in every field these days, whether it is in the ISRO or any other field. This inspires us a lot..."

"Our aim is that we meet you again and again in the future and take photos with you and your team again and again."

In their second appearance in the Women's World Cup final in 2017, India had lost to England by a mere nine runs after which the squad had met the Prime Minister.

PM Modi replied, "You have done a great job. In India, cricket is not just a game. In a way, it has become the life of the people of India. If there is good happening in cricket, India feels good and even if there is a little bit of wrong happening in cricket, the whole of India feels bad."

Harmanpreet asked PM Modi how he manages to stay in the present at all times. The Prime Minister replied that it had become a part of his life and a habit over time.

He also recalled some memorable moments from the team’s journey, including Harleen Deol’s spectacular catch against England in 2021, about which he had posted on social media.

The Prime Minister fondly referred to Harmanpreet pocketing the ball after the World Cup final. She stated that it was "God's plan" that the last catch would come to me and "now, it will remain with me always. I have it in my bag."

In a lighter vein, PM Modi also spoke about Amanjot Kaur’s juggling catch in the final. While catching, you must have been seeing the ball, but after catching it, you must have been seeing the trophy, he joked.

Kranti Gaud told the Prime Minister that her brother is a big fan of his, to which he extended an open invitation to meet him.

The PM then went on to ask Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma about her Lord Hanuman tattoo that has gone viral on social media.

"I believe in him more than I believe in myself. Whenever I am in a difficult situation, I take his name and I feel like I can overcome it. I have so much belief in him," she responded.

"And you have written 'Jai Shree Ram' on your Instagram account (bio) as well?" Modi asked.

"Yes, I do," the all-rounder replied.

PM Modi also appealed to the players to go to their respective schools and interact with kids.

"Once you go back your home, naturally there will be euphoria and excitement. But after a few days, go to the school you graduated from and spend a day talking to the kids. They will ask you a lot of questions," he said.

"I believe that the school and those kids will remember you for the rest of their lives. You could then select three schools whenever you get a chance in a year -- one day one school and that way you do three schools. It also motivates you in a way," he added.