MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 05 April 2025

Yogi vows to make UP India’s top economy, says ‘one district, one mafia’ era is over

"Earlier governments used to encourage 'one district, one mafia'. We have replaced their mafia with 'one district, one medical college'," Adityanath said

PTI Published 05.04.25, 02:49 PM
Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath File picture

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Uttar Pradesh will emerge as a prosperous state in the next three years by eradicating poverty and his government will make the state's economy number one in the country.

Addressing an event here, the chief minister also attacked previous governments, saying they encouraged "one district, one mafia" while the BJP government has replaced it with "one district, one medical college".

ADVERTISEMENT

Adityanath is in Maharajganj for the inauguration of the Rohin Barrage. He will also lay the foundation stones of and inaugurate 629 developmental projects worth Rs 654, according to the state government.

"In the next three years, Uttar Pradesh will be established as a prosperous state by eradicating poverty. We will make Uttar Pradesh the number one economy in the country by achieving the target of zero poverty," he said.

"Uttar Pradesh is no longer a BIMARU state. Maharajganj is no longer a backward district," he said.

The acronym 'BIMARU' (sick) was coined by demographer Ashish Bose in the mid-1980s, formed from the first letters of names of some of the country's then poorest states -- Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

"Earlier governments used to encourage 'one district, one mafia'. We have replaced their mafia with 'one district, one medical college'," Adityanath told the gathering.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

We’re in driver’s seat: Trump starts talks with India, Vietnam, Israel amid tariff deadline

Outreach marks initial phase in negotiations, as nations seek to figure out how best to respond to Liberation Day tariffs
Barack Obama
Quote left Quote right

Imagine if I had pulled Fox News’ credentials from the White House press corps

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT