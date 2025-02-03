Yogi Adityanath hails seers, devotees for grand ‘Amrit Snan’ on Basant Panchami

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday congratulated the seers and devotees who took part in the third grand 'Amrit Snan' at the Maha Kumbh on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami.

In a post on X, Adityanath said, "Hearty congratulations to the revered saints, religious leaders, all Akharas, Kalpvasis and devotees who earned the benefits of virtue by taking the holy 'Amrit' bath at the sacred Triveni Sangam on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami in Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj!" The chief minister is also monitoring the situation and taking updates on the 'Amrit Snan' from his residence in Lucknow, officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.