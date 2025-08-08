Wrong-side truck crash in Gujarat’s Morbi kills 4, including 2 children, leaves 7 injured

Four persons, among them two children, were charred to death in a collision involving two heavy vehicles and a car on a highway in Gujarat's Morbi district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on a national highway near Haripar village around 11 pm on Thursday, an official said.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Tripathi said a container entered the road from the wrong side and overturned, causing a collision between a truck and a car, which caught fire.

"Prima facie, a major fire broke out in a car after it collided with a truck going alongside. The truck also caught fire in the collision. Four people died of burn injuries," he said.

The deceased included two students travelling in the car and two occupants of the truck, the official said.

"Students from a boarding school in Junagadh were travelling to their home towns in Kutch district," Tripathi said.

"Seven others suffered minor injuries and were rescued by the fire department personnel and shifted to a private hospital," an official from the Morbi fire department said.

Rudra Gujaria (15), Jamin Babariya (17), both car passengers, and one Shivram Nai, a resident of Bikaner in Rajasthan, were among the deceased, while the identity of another victim is yet to be ascertained, an official from Maliya Miyana police station said.

The bodies were shifted to Rajkot for post-mortem, and a probe was underway, police said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.