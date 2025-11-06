Women clash with police in Fatehpur after trying to offer puja at disputed mausoleum

A group of women carrying diyas and other material tried to perform puja at a disputed mausoleum site on Kartik Purnima, clambering over barricades and clashing with police when they were stopped, officials said on Thursday.

Police registered an FIR against 20 women after the clashes on Wednesday evening, tension flaring up once again over the centuries-old Nawab Abu Samad mausoleum.

On August 11, members of Hindu rightwing outfits had allegedly created a ruckus while demanding permission to offer prayers there, claiming that the structure was a temple of 'Thakurji' with a 'Shivling'.

They alleged that the mausoleum was constructed after demolishing an ancient temple. Videos from that time purportedly showed vandalism and hoisting of a saffron flag at the site, triggering communal tension in the area.

Following the agitation, the district administration sealed the premises, put up barricades and imposed restrictions.

On Wednesday, a few women allegedly tried to remove or climb over the barricades, prompting police to restrain them, officials said.

An argument ensued between the women and Station House Officer (SHO) Tarkeshwar Rai, during which the women accused the police of misconduct and preventing them from offering their prayers.

Unable to reach the disputed spot, the women eventually performed their prayers and aarti from a nearby lane, facing the structure.

A case has been registered at the Kotwali police station under Sections 121(1) (obstructing or assaulting a public servant in discharge of duty), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (use of criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the ASP said.

The FIR, lodged on the complaint of Constable Manju Singh, named 20 unidentified women, including the wife of a local identified as Pappu Singh Chauhan.

In her complaint, Constable Singh said she and other personnel were deployed near the disputed mausoleum when, around 6 pm, a group of women led by Chauhan's wife allegedly tried to push through the barricades, used abusive language and threatened police with false accusations.

Videos purportedly showing the women arguing with police and performing puja from a distance have surfaced on social media, though their authenticity has not been independently verified.

So far, no arrests have been made in the matter, and extra vigilance is being maintained in the area, where heavy police force has been deployed.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Pal Singh informed PTI that local intelligence units have been instructed to monitor the situation. He confirmed that the situation is currently peaceful, with no law and order issues reported.

Earlier, BJP district president Mukhlal Pal had warned that he and members of Hindu organisations would perform prayers at the site, citing carvings of a trident and lotus inside the structure as evidence of its Hindu origins.

Officials said the matter is sub judice and strict orders have been issued to prevent any activity that could disturb public order.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.