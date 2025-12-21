Punjab government enforces ban on meat, alcohol and tobacco in three ‘holy cities’

The Punjab government has formally prohibited the sale of meat, alcohol, tobacco and other intoxicants in Amritsar Walled City, Talwandi Sabo and Sri Anandpur Sahib after granting them ‘holy city’ status through an official notification.

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced that the decision has come into force, saying in a video message on Sunday that the notification has been issued for the three Sikh religious centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, a resolution was passed unanimously during a special session of the Punjab Assembly held in Sri Anandpur Sahib. The session was convened to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Also Read Govt’s bid to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 triggers storm across Punjab parties

Subsequently, on December 15, the state government issued a notification granting ‘holy city’ status to Sri Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district, Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district and the ‘Galiara’ area around the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Explaining the religious significance of the move, Mann said there are five ‘takhts’ of Sikhs, three of which are located in Punjab. “In his video message, Mann said there are five 'takhts' of Sikhs, out of which three -- Sri Akal Takht Sahib (Amritsar), Sri Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda) and Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib (Sri Anandpur Sahib) are in Punjab.”

The chief minister said the government will focus on easing movement for devotees visiting these sites.

“The Punjab government will make all necessary arrangements and provide facilities, including e-rickshaws, mini-buses, shuttle buses and other public transport services, to ensure that devotees arriving from across the world do not face any inconvenience,” he said.

He added that the new status would bring strict rules for the designated areas. “Sale of meat, alcohol, tobacco, and any intoxicating substances will be completely prohibited,” he said.

Mann also spoke about development plans linked to the decision. “These cities are not only religious centres but also a very important symbol of our cultural heritage.” He added, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire Sikh Sangat.”

“With the issuance of the notification, the decision has now come into effect, and the cities have officially attained the status of holy cities,” he said.