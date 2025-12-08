Will take strict action to set an example for all airlines: Aviation minister on IndiGo crisis

Days after Indigo had been facing flight issues, Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted the government's stern stance on Indigo's negligence in the Rajya Sabha. "Indigo crisis happened due to problems in their crew rostering and internal planning failure," he said, adding that the enquiry is being conducted.

"We will take strict action to set an example for any non-compliance in future. DGCA consulted with all airlines on FDTL implementation for over a month, November 1 onwards," he said.

Elaborating on the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) guideline, which was framed after the high court order in April 2025, Naidu said that there were 22 FDTL guidelines, out of which 15 were implemented from July 1, 2025 and the remaining seven from November 1, 2025.

According to Naidu, multiple stakeholder consultations were done, including Indigo, regarding the implementation of FDTL, and the government had made it very clear that all airlines will have to follow the rules without any compromise on safety.

The minister added that since November 1, 2025, the day the FDTL fully came into operation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been in continuous consultation with all airlines, as they have requested certain exemptions due to variations in their operations.

"After thorough consultation and safety risk assessment, necessary variations and exemptions have been given beforehand,” Naidu said, adding that the crisis took place almost one whole month of operation in the new FDTL.

Blaming Indigo entirely for the crisis, Naidu said that even on December 1, 2025, when the Ministry met with Indigo on FDTL, as it required some clarification, the company didn’t flag the issue that caused the crisis.

“This is a day-to-day operation -- something that Indigo should have maintained. Indigo was supposed to manage the crew, roaster through its day-to-day operations,” Naidu said.

"If there is any mis-compliance, non-compliance, non-adherence for any single person, entity and organisation, or any operator functioning in this civil aviation, we will take very, very strict action so that we set an example in the industry," he added.

IndiGo has cancelled 500 flights and plans to operate 1,802 services on Monday, the civil aviation ministry said.

The airline has delivered 4,500 bags to the passengers out of the total 9,000, and will deliver the remaining in next 36 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

“Today (Monday) IndiGo plans to operate 1,802 flights to 137 out of 138 destinations, with 500 cancellations. (Also) 4,500 bags were delivered to customers out of the total 9,000 bags. (the airline) targets to deliver balance bags in the next 36 hours,” the ministry said.

It also said that 5,86,705 PNRs for period December 1-7 were cancelled and refunded, amounting to total Rs 569.65 crore. Total 9,55,591 PNRs for period November 21 to December 7 were also cancelled and refunded, amounting to Rs 827 crore.

IndiGo on Monday released a fresh status update outlining the steps its board has taken to stabilise operations amid the ongoing flight disruption crisis.

The airline said the board has been meeting regularly since the situation began, and a Crisis Management Group (CMG) was formally constituted on 4 December to oversee all aspects of the recovery.

Meeting daily, the CMG has been tasked with restoring 100 per cent operational integrity, ensuring real-time information flow to passengers, expediting refunds and rescheduling, and speeding up the return of misplaced baggage.

IndiGo reiterated that teams are working round the clock to bring the network back to full capacity.