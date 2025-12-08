IndiGo flight crisis enters seventh day, over 250 cancellations across Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad airports

IndiGo’s operational crisis deepened on Monday, with more than 250 flights cancelled across Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad airports, even as aviation regulator DGCA granted the airline’s top leadership extra time to respond to its show cause notice.

According to sources, 251 flights were cancelled from Delhi and Bengaluru alone on Monday — 134 at Delhi (75 departures and 59 arrivals) and 117 at Bengaluru (65 arrivals and 62 departures). Separately, authorities at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport said 77 IndiGo flights — 38 arrivals and 39 departures — were disrupted.

This marks the seventh consecutive day of nationwide disruptions since December 2, which the airline has attributed to regulatory changes under the new Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) norms.

Delhi airport issues advisory

Delhi Airport, in a post on X, said: “Delhi Airport operations are running smoothly, though a few flights may be rescheduled or cancelled due to operational reasons. Our dedicated on-ground teams are actively coordinating with all stakeholders to minimize disruptions and ensure a seamless travel experience for passengers. We kindly advise travelers to stay updated on their flight status by contacting their respective airlines… For real-time updates and essential information, please visit our official website: http://www.newdelhiairport.in.”

DGCA extends deadline for IndiGo CEO, flags 'significant lapses'

In a late evening order on Sunday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation extended the deadline until Monday 6 pm for IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Chief Operating Officer and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras to respond to its show cause notice.

In the notices issued on Saturday, the regulator stated that the “large-scale operational failures pointed to significant lapses in planning, oversight, and resource management” and directed them to respond within 24 hours.

The DGCA on Monday reiterated that IndiGo’s leadership has been given a one-time 24-hour extension to submit their explanation.

Passengers continue to face widespread disruptions

The airline — partially owned by Rahul Bhatia — has been under sharp criticism from both the government and passengers after lakhs of travellers were stranded across airports.

For the first three days, IndiGo did not publicly acknowledge the scale of the cancellations. It was only on Friday — when it cancelled 1,600 flights, the highest single-day cancellation in Indian aviation history — that CEO Elbers released a video message apologising for the “major inconvenience”.

In the message, Elbers admitted that the airline was cancelling a large number of flights but did not specify the unprecedented figure of 1,600 cancellations.

DGCA issues nationwide appeal to pilots

Amid the spiralling disruptions, DGCA issued a formal appeal to all pilot bodies urging cooperation as the aviation sector heads into fog season, holiday travel peaks, and rising passenger loads.

The regulator said: “As we now approach the fog season, the peak holiday period, and the marriage travel season, it is crucial that the industry prepares for even greater operational challenges… Passenger volumes are expected to rise sharply, and weather-related impacts may further complicate scheduling and flight safety.”

Calling on pilots to help stabilise operations, DGCA said: “This appeal is made with deep respect for the essential role that pilots and pilot organizations play in India’s aviation ecosystem… Let us collectively ensure that air travel remains safe, reliable, and minimally disrupted for the millions of passengers who depend on it.”

Following the appeal, the Airlines Pilots Association of India (ALPA India) responded, saying it “stands ready to fully support DGCA and MoCA in resolving the current situation and helping passengers in every possible way.”

However, ALPA India expressed serious concerns, warning: “Rolling back revised FDTL CAR puts fatigue protections and passenger safety at risk.”

FDTL norms at the core of the dispute

The new FDTL norms — involving increased weekly rest periods, extended night hours, and limiting night landings to two instead of six — were implemented in two phases starting July 1 and November 1.

Airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, had initially opposed the rollout, citing crew shortages. Although the norms were originally scheduled for March 2024, they were implemented after a Delhi High Court directive — with some variations for different carriers.

IndiGo has secured temporary relaxations in the second-phase norms until February 10.