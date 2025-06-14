Widespread rains, gusty winds disrupt life across Kerala; red alert in five districts

Widespread rains and gusty winds threw life out of gear in many parts of Kerala, especially in the high ranges and coastal areas of the state on Saturday.

Uprooting of trees, inundation, washing away of roads and damage to houses were reported from across the state. Trees falling were mainly reported in high range areas of northern districts due to incessant rains since last night, local people said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several houses were damaged in the coastal hamlet of Vettukadu here following high tidal waves and sea erosion accompanied by rains and winds.

As safety compound walls were absent in many places, fishermen families could be seen placing sacks filled with sand to check sea erosion.

A house was damaged in the coastal hamlet of Perumathura near here after its tin roof was blown away following strong winds, local people complained.

In northern Kozhikode district, a family faced difficulty in conducting the funeral of a 70-year-old man who died last night in Arayadathupalam, due to waterlogging.

In the television visuals, it could be seen that the family members carrying the body through the muddy waters after holding a piece of tin sheet over it.

Meanwhile, an old building collapsed in Mankavu in the district in the morning but no one suffered any injury, local people said.

As there is no let up in the rains, Kozhikode district authorities banned people from entering waterbodies, including waterfall areas. Sand mining and quarry operations have also been ordered to be stopped there, authorities said.

In neighbouring Wayanad, the district collector announced a holiday for all tuition centres and madrassas on Sunday due to heavy rain alerts.

Incessant rains impacted normal life in Alappuzha district also where a portion of an under-construction national highway was washed away in Kayamkulam. It largely affected the movement of traffic in the area, local residents complained.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted extremely heavy rainfall in five districts of the state--Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram and sounded a red alert there.

Districts of Palakkad, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta were placed under an orange alert while a yellow alert was issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha, as per the latest update of the IMD.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm and a yellow alert predicts heavy rainfall between 6 cm to 11 cm.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.