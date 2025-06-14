Kolkata weather: Monsoon to enter south Bengal between June 16 and 18, says Met

Monsoon is likely to set foot in south Bengal between June 16 and 18, said Met officials.

“Latest meteorological analysis indicates that conditions are favourable for further advancement of Southwest monsoon over some more parts of Odisha during the next two days; over some parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the subsequent three days,” said a Met bulletin issued on Friday.

Monsoon’s usual arrival date in north Bengal is June 5. For south Bengal, the date is June 10. This year, the southwest monsoon made a premature entry into north Bengal on May 29. But south Bengal is still waiting for it.

“A cyclonic circulation is likely to take shape over the Bay of Bengal. It is expected to propel monsoon into south Bengal,” said H.R. Biswas, head of the weather section at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.

The Met bulletin has predicted a rainy spell across south Bengal for the next seven days. Heavy rain is likely in several districts between Monday and Wednesday, around the time monsoon is expected to enter south Bengal.

On Monday, heavy rain is expected in South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore districts. On Tuesday, heavy rain is likely in East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia, South 24-Parganas, Jhargram and West Midnapore. On Wednesday, Birbhum, West Burdwan, Purulia and Murshidabad are likely to get heavy rain.

Calcutta’s name does not figure in the places likely to get heavy rain, but Met officials said if neighbouring South 24-Parganas gets heavy rain, then some parts of Calcutta can also end up getting heavy rain.

“Light rain is expected in Calcutta on Saturday and Sunday. The intensity of the showers will rise from Monday,” said a Met official.

North Bengal, the bulletin said, is likely to get drenched till June 15 and then again on June 18 and 19.

Calcutta was cloudy and sunny in patches on Friday. The maximum temperature was just above 35 degrees, normal for this time of the year.