‘Who killed our daughter then?’ Families speak out after SC acquits Koli in Nithari murders

Grief and disbelief gripped the families of victims of the 2006 Nithari serial killings a day after the Supreme Court acquitted Surendra Koli, the only convict in the case, and ordered his immediate release if not required in any other matter.

The anguished parents of the deceased children said they have now "accepted defeat" and left their hopes for justice "in the hands of god".

"I have no hope now. We have accepted our defeat. The rest depends on god," 67-year-old Jhabbulal, father of a 10-year-old victim, told PTI at his home in Noida's Sector 31.

The Nithari killings, a series of gruesome murders, were uncovered in December 2006 after skeletal remains of several children and young women were found in a drain behind businessman Moninder Singh Pandher’s house at Noida’s Nithari village, just outside Delhi.

The shocking discovery exposed a cycle of disappearances that had plagued the area since 2005, with local residents repeatedly reporting missing children and teenagers whose fate remained unknown for months.

Koli was the domestic help at Pandher's house at the time. Remains of Jhabbulal's daughter were later identified through DNA testing after her clothes and slippers were recovered from the house nearly 19 years ago.

"Who killed our daughter if they were not culprits? Why were they kept in jail for so many years then?" he asked. "I sold my Delhi plot and borrowed money at interest, hoping for justice, but nothing happened. We are poor, and now only god can help us."

Jhabbulal, who irons clothes for a living with his wife Sunita (60), said their family has never recovered from the trauma. "Our daughter was just 10. Those days were horrific, and even now, remembering them brings tears," said Sunita, her voice trembling. "We did not get justice."

For families like Jhabbulal’s, the acquittal has reopened old wounds. "It's as if our children never existed," said another parent. Locals said that even years after the killings, fear lingers in the neighbourhood.

On Tuesday, in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, the mother of a victim said, "Moninder and Surendra killed so many children. But the case is not being done anything about. Who is guilty now? Was there a ghost in that house which killed all children? They used to kill children and indulge in organ trafficking. Now they say that they are innocent. Law is letting them go; god won't."

The infamous D-5 bungalow in Nithari, once the scene of gruesome discoveries, now stands in ruins, overgrown with shrubs and wild plants. "Parents stopped letting their children play outside for years," said a neighbour. "That horror still haunts the locality."

Koli had been lodged in Luksar jail in Gautam Buddh Nagar for the past two years after being transferred from Ghaziabad jail. Following the Supreme Court's acquittal order, he was likely to be released on Wednesday, according to a police official.

Koli's wife and son have regularly visited him in jail, along with a few other relatives.

The official said the apex court's order would first be sent to the Ghaziabad district judge and then forwarded to Luksar jail, after which the release process would be completed.

On Tuesday, a bench of Chief Justice B. R. Gavai and Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath acquitted Koli in the last pending Nithari case, observing that "criminal law does not permit conviction on conjecture or on a hunch".

The apex court allowed Koli's curative petition in the case related to the alleged rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl, setting aside his conviction and ordering his immediate release if not wanted in any other matter.

The bench said that although the offences were "heinous" and the suffering of families "beyond measure", the prosecution failed to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

"Suspicion, however grave, cannot replace proof," the court observed, lamenting that "negligence and delay corroded the fact-finding process" and key evidence was lost due to investigative lapses.

The court pointed to glaring flaws in the investigation: the crime scene was not properly secured, crucial disclosures were not promptly recorded, material witnesses were neglected, forensic material was mishandled, and potential leads, including a possible organ trade angle flagged by a government panel, were ignored.

Over the years, Koli had been awarded multiple death sentences. In January 2015, the Allahabad high court commuted his death sentence to life imprisonment, citing delays in deciding his mercy plea.

In October 2023, the high court acquitted both Koli and Pandher in other Nithari cases, overturning the death sentences awarded by the trial court. The Supreme Court later dismissed all appeals against those acquittals on July 30 this year.

The Supreme Court said it was a matter of "deep regret" that the identity of the actual perpetrator of the heinous Nithari killings was not established despite prolonged investigation.

"It is a matter of deep regret that despite prolonged investigation, the identity of the actual perpetrator has not been established in a manner that meets the legal standards," the bench said while acquitting Koli.