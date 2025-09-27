Bengal man arrested for Rs 1 crore extortion threats to Kapil Sharma in gangsters’ name

Mumbai police have arrested a West Bengal resident for allegedly threatening comedian Kapil Sharma and demanding Rs 1 crore by invoking the names of gangsters Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused, identified as Dilip Choudhary, made repeated phone calls to Sharma’s personal assistant on September 22 and 23, claiming links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and threatening dire consequences if the demand was not met.

“He also sent threatening video messages to Sharma’s assistant,” a police official said.

A team of the Mumbai Crime Branch tracked down Choudhary in West Bengal and arrested him on Friday.

“The accused had made around seven phone calls and sent video threats in the name of Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar,” officials told Hindustan Times.

Choudhary was produced before a court and remanded in police custody till September 30, police added.

Investigators are now probing whether he had any direct links with the gangsters or was merely misusing their names to extort money and create fear.