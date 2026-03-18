West Asia tensions cloud ‘vote flight’ plans for Gulf-based Keralite voters

West Asia tensions have thrown a shadow over the return plans of Gulf-based Keralite voters ahead of the April 9 Kerala Assembly polls, with disruptions in air travel, rising fares and uncertainty over special “vote flights” complicating arrangements.

Anxiety is growing among expatriates as the conflict involving Iran and Israel–US allies continues to impact aviation, leading to widespread cancellations, delays and partial airspace closures across key hubs such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

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With limited services and surging ticket prices, voters fear that the long-standing practice of organising “vote flights” may not be viable this time.

For years, organisations like the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC), the overseas wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), have facilitated travel for expatriates during elections. During the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, several such flights were arranged from Saudi Arabia and other regions, enabling hundreds to return briefly to cast their votes.

This time, however, uncertainty looms large.

IUML leader Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal said efforts are ongoing but remain subject to the evolving situation. "There is hope that things will stabilise in the coming days, but for now, the situation remains unclear," Thangal told PTI.

In the UAE, affordability has emerged as a key concern despite flights operating.

KMCC UAE national committee general secretary Anwar Naha said ticket prices have risen sharply, limiting access for many. Plans for chartered flights in early April are under consideration, but their reach is expected to be limited.

"Most people come only for a very short visit, sometimes just for two days, mainly because they cannot get leave," he said.

With lakhs of eligible voters in the UAE alone, only a fraction are likely to make the trip.

"While some manage by booking tickets on their own, many are left out due to high costs and work commitments," Naha told PTI.

A similar scenario is unfolding in Saudi Arabia, where travel routes via Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam are under strain.

KMCC Saudi national committee general secretary Ashraf Vengad said efforts are being made to arrange chartered services, but high fares and uncertainty could restrict participation.

The situation has once again highlighted the longstanding issue of the absence of a robust system for expatriate voting.

Naha noted that many overseas Indians, despite being eligible voters, are unable to participate due to travel constraints, even as several countries allow citizens abroad to vote remotely.

For now, Gulf-based Keralites hoping to take part in the polls are banking on an improvement in flight availability and affordability in the coming weeks.