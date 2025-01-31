MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 31 January 2025

Weeks after Coast Guard chopper crash in Gujarat, top official seeks ALH design review

Two pilots and an aircrew diver of an ALH of the Coast Guard were killed when the chopper crashed and caught fire at Gujarat's Porbandar airport on January 5

PTI Published 31.01.25, 10:07 AM
Three crew members were killed in the incident, according to police

Three crew members were killed in the incident, according to police PTI

A senior Indian Coast Guard official has called for design re-evaluations of the Advanced Light Helicopter after one of the military choppers of the maritime security agency crashed in Gujarat earlier this month, killing three.

ICG Inspector General and Regional Commander (West) Bhisham Sharma said on Thursday that ALH has been in the service for the past 20 years and the Coast Guard has the Mark III version of the indigenous helicopters called Dhruv.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have undertaken extensive flying operations. I have myself taken a ferry (helicopter ride) from Agatti to Minicoy and from Minicoy to Kavaratti (in Lakshadweep) again. It is a wonderful machine but few incidents certainly call for some design re-evaluations," he told reporters in Mumbai.

He said Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, the ALH manufacturer, is working on it.

Two pilots and an aircrew diver of an ALH of the Coast Guard were killed when the chopper crashed and caught fire at Gujarat's Porbandar airport on January 5. Following the accident, the armed forces grounded the entire fleet of the twin-engine helicopters.

The indigenously designed and developed ALH was not part of the Republic Day flypast this year as the entire fleet of the military choppers has been grounded following the fatal crash.

The Army, the Indian Air Force, the Navy and the Coast Guard operate around 330 ALHs.

Sharma said the Coast Guard has procured some drones to augment its surveillance efforts around ships. These unmanned aerial vehicles are being utilised by frontline ships of the maritime security agency.

“We have plans to induct some more (drones) in the near future depending on the efficacy,” the senior official added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Helicopter Crash Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) Gujarat Indian Coast Guard
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

What will Budget 2025 be like? The stars are not looking good for the middle class, we’re afraid

As economists crunch Economic Survey numbers, The Telegraph Online takes the not-so-serious route to ask astrologers if Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget will be a game-changer
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Birthright citizenship was for children of slaves... not for the world to pile into US

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT