MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 01 January 2025

Minimum temperatures expected to be higher than normal in most parts of India in January: IMD

The IMD said rainfall in north India during January to March is likely to be below normal, with less than 86 per cent of the long-period average

PTI Published 01.01.25, 06:17 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Minimum temperatures are expected to be higher than normal in most parts of India in January, except in some areas of eastern, northwest, and west-central regions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Maximum temperatures are also likely to be above normal for most parts of the country, except in parts of northwest, central and eastern India, and central parts of the southern peninsula, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said during a virtual press briefing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Western and northern parts of central India are expected to experience more cold wave days than usual during January, he said.

The IMD said rainfall in north India during January to March is likely to be below normal, with less than 86 per cent of the long-period average (LPA). The average rainfall for north India during this period, based on 1971-2020 data, is about 184.3 mm.

Northern and northwestern states like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh grow rabi crops, including wheat, peas, gram and barley, in winter (October to December) and harvest them in summer (April to June). Rainfall during winter, caused by western disturbances, plays a crucial role in their growth.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Weather India Meteorological Department (IMD)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US: Ten people dead, 30 injured after vehicle plows into crowd in New Orleans

New Orleans police earlier said they were responding to a mass casualty incident, including fatalities
Narendra Modi & AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi
Quote left Quote right

Can you show police outpost near Sambhal mosque to Kuwaiti leaders?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT