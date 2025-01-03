MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Visibility drops to zero as dense fog wraps Delhi, over 100 flights delayed

'While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III com'pliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information

Our Web Desk Published 03.01.25, 11:14 AM
Vehicles move on a road amid morning fog, in Noida, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.

Vehicles move on a road amid morning fog, in Noida, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. PTI

More than 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning due to bad weather conditions, an official said.

A thick blanket of fog engulfed the national capital on Friday morning, as visibility dropped to zero in some areas, with the weather department predicting cloudy skies for the day, reports PTI.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded to be 7 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The national capital witnessed dense fog resulting in low visibility. The official said over 100 flights have been delayed but there are no diversions so far.

"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X at 6.35 am.

CAT III facility allows aircraft to operate in low visibility conditions. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

Earlier, the weather office said Delhi's IGI Airport experienced very dense fog, with visibility recorded at 0 metres. It said all runways are operating under CAT-III norms -- a navigation system that helps planes land under low visibility.

At 8 am, Palam weather station reported very dense fog with 0 metres visibility and calm winds over the past two hours, while the city's primary weather station, Safdarjung, reported visibility of 50 metres with calm winds, according to a weather department official.

Delhi's air quality was in the "very poor" category, with an AQI reading of 351 at 9 am. The humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The weatherman has predicted very dense fog for Friday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 17 degrees Celsius.

