Viral audio abuse of CRPF soldier: HDFC Bank denies woman is its employee, issues statement

HDFC Bank on Friday clarified that a woman heard hurling abuses at a CRPF soldier in a viral audio clip was not its employee.

The bank also stressed that her conduct was unacceptable and did not reflect company values.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is with reference to an audio clip circulating on social and online media, where a lady is heard speaking disrespectfully to a CRPF personnel. Multiple posts have incorrectly identified her as an employee of HDFC Bank. We would like to clarify that this individual is not an employee of HDFC Bank. The conduct heard in the clip is neither acceptable nor does it reflect our values as an organisation," the bank posted on its official X handle.

A recently surfaced audio clip of a telephonic conversation between a woman and a man identified as a paramilitary personnel has drawn outrage on social media.

In the recording, the woman is heard abusing and making objectionable remarks. Several posts claimed that she was an employee of HDFC.

The conversation was linked to a loan recovery. The man questioned the high interest rate being charged. “You sanctioned me a loan of 15.85 lakh rupees. How are you charging interest at 16.23 lakh rupees?” he asked.

The woman, initially named in posts as Anuradha Verma from Mumbai, responded: "I've told you 75 times. Now, you're an idiot, so what can you do? If you were educated, you'd be working in a good company. You're an idiot, that's why you've been sent to the border. You idiot, you idiot," she said.

“That is the reason why your kids are born disabled and you guys die at the border, hang up the phone. I also belong to a defence family. Come in 15 days, and I will see which Turram Khan you are and what kind of family you belong to,” she is heard in the widely shared audio.

The woman further said, “I have been in the business with CRPF for 12 years, and if you were from a good family you would not be living 15–16 lakh on loan.”

The soldier told her he had recorded the call and would take action. She replied, “Do whatever pleases you.”

When the soldier asked her, "Send me the service certificate you made," she responded, "Why didn't you take a screenshot? Why should I send anything? I'm your father's servant. I look crazy, and you're crying for five or six thousand rupees... put the phone down."

The audio has triggered demands online for strict action.