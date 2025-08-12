‘Violence won’t break courage’: Priyanka Gandhi on Gaza journalist killings

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday described the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists as a "cold blooded murder" and called it another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil. She said the “immeasurable courage” of those who stand for the truth cannot be broken by the violence and hatred of the Israeli state.

According to the Al Jazeera media network, journalist Anas al-Sharif and four of his colleagues were killed in Gaza City in what it said was a targeted Israeli strike on a tent housing journalists.

In a post on X, Priyanka wrote, "The cold blooded murder of five Al Jazeera journalists is yet another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil."

She added, "The immeasurable courage of those who dare to stand for the truth will never be broken by the violence and hatred of the Israeli state."

"In a world where much of the media is enslaved to power and commerce, these brave souls reminded us of what true journalism is. May they rest in peace," she said.

Priyanka has repeatedly spoken out against Israel’s actions in Gaza and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The UN human rights office on Monday condemned the air strike on the journalists’ tent, calling it a grave breach of international humanitarian law.