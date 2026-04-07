Foreign secretary Vikram Misri heads to Washington to review ‘full spectrum’ of India-US ties

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri will travel to Washington DC from April 8 to 10 for high-level talks aimed at reviewing the “full spectrum” of India-US ties, with a focus on trade, defence and the worsening situation in West Asia.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the visit comes amid efforts by both sides to steady relations following a period of strain marked by US tariff measures and remarks by President Donald Trump on India-Pakistan tensions last year.

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It is learnt that discussions during the visit may also cover ways to move forward on a proposed bilateral trade agreement.

"The visit will provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of India-US bilateral relations and advance ongoing cooperation across key areas," the MEA said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Misri will meet senior US administration officials to discuss a wide range of issues, including trade, defence, science and technology, as well as regional and global developments of mutual interest.

"The visit follows the External Affairs Minister's visit to Washington DC in February and is in keeping with the regular high-level exchanges between the two sides," it added.