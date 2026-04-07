MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 07 April 2026

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri heads to Washington to review ‘full spectrum’ of India-US ties

The relations witnessed a major downturn after Washington imposed punitive tariffs on India and President Donald Trump made controversial assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes last May

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 07.04.26, 12:57 PM
Vikram Misri

Vikram Misri File picture

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri will travel to Washington DC from April 8 to 10 for high-level talks aimed at reviewing the “full spectrum” of India-US ties, with a focus on trade, defence and the worsening situation in West Asia.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the visit comes amid efforts by both sides to steady relations following a period of strain marked by US tariff measures and remarks by President Donald Trump on India-Pakistan tensions last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is learnt that discussions during the visit may also cover ways to move forward on a proposed bilateral trade agreement.

"The visit will provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of India-US bilateral relations and advance ongoing cooperation across key areas," the MEA said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Misri will meet senior US administration officials to discuss a wide range of issues, including trade, defence, science and technology, as well as regional and global developments of mutual interest.

"The visit follows the External Affairs Minister's visit to Washington DC in February and is in keeping with the regular high-level exchanges between the two sides," it added.

RELATED TOPICS

Vikram Misri India-US Relations
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal SIR deletes nearly 91 lakh voters, maximum in Muslim-majority Murshidabad

A district-wise list of eligible and ineligible voters stated that of the 60.06 lakh voters marked under adjudication, 27,16,393 voters were found ineligible
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

In Bengal, Muslims are being targeted… so that their name is removed from the voters' list

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT