Tamil Nadu voter list sees 97 lakh names deleted after SIR exercise drive

The Election Commission on Monday published the final voter list of Tamil Nadu, making Bengal and Uttar Pradesh the only two states where the final rolls are pending at the end of the second phase of the SIR.

In Tamil Nadu, 97.37 lakh names have been deleted from the final list, leaving the number of voters at 5.67 crore.

Nine states and three Union Territories were covered in phase-II of the SIR under which voters were matched against the rolls published after the previous special intensive

revision held around two decades ago.

Voters who themselves or their parents/grandparents were absent from the previous post-SIR list received hearing notices to appear before electoral registration officers with documents to prove their eligibility.

Summons were also issued in cases categorised as “logical discrepancies”, such as unusual age gaps between parents and children or having more than three siblings.

The confusion led to protests and delays that pushed back the initial SIR deadline of February 7.

Bengal’s final rolls are expected on February 28, and Uttar Pradesh’s on

April 10.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have recorded the highest voter deletion rate, with the electoral list shrinking by 16.87 per cent. This is followed by Gujarat at 13.4 per cent and Tamil Nadu at 11.55 per cent.

While the EC does not investigate reasons behind the drop in voter numbers, district-wise data from Gujarat and Tamil Nadu indicate higher deletions in industrial areas with a floating population.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have experienced high migration.

Lakshadweep’s electorate has shrunk by 0.36 per cent and Kerala’s by 3.22.

The average reduction in voters of all states and UTs after both SIR phases is 8.15 per cent.