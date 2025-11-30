Valet assistant dies after 'drunk' driver crashes into parking counter outside Pune restaurant

On a busy Sunday afternoon in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar, a routine workday turned fatal for a 26-year-old valet assistant after an allegedly drunk driver rammed his car into the parking counter outside Toit restaurant.

According to officials at the Yerawada police station, the driver, Pratap Daingade, 47, has been arrested for culpable homicide and other offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“Valet assistant Satendar Mandal, who was on duty at the restaurant's parking area, was grievously injured. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital,” a police official said.

Daingade, who works at a BPO in Yerawada, arrived at the restaurant already intoxicated, the police added.

“He ordered a beer. However, his behaviour was unruly as he was hopping from one table to another. The staff at the eatery requested him to behave properly and told him that since he is already drunk, they will not serve him more. The staff then asked him to leave,” the official said.

The situation escalated despite the staff’s attempts to dissuade him from driving.

“As he was not in his senses, the manager at the eatery advised him to hire a cab, instead of driving his car, which was at the parking lot of the restaurant,” said Yerawada police station senior inspector Anjum Bagwan.

Daingade ignored the caution. He got into his car, reversed it, and accelerated while attempting a turn.

“He rammed the vehicle into the valet parking counter outside the eatery. Deceased Mandal was behind the counter. The impact was such that Mandal collapsed on his back and hit a large stone. The eatery management called the police and Daingade was taken into custody," Bagwan said.

He was later sent for a medical examination to confirm alcohol consumption.

In a statement, Toit management said the incident occurred around 3 pm, leading to the death of their colleague Satendar Mandal.

“We are extending complete cooperation to the police to help bring justice to the victim. The entire team at Toit deeply mourns this incident and we request that our privacy be respected during this difficult time,” the statement said.