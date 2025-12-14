UP BJP worker gets celebratory welcome after bail in case of assault on Dalit officer

A local BJP worker accused of assaulting a Dalit power department official was accorded a grand welcome after being released on bail from Mau district jail, triggering criticism as videos of the celebration spread on social media.

The footage purportedly shows Munna Bahadur Singh being greeted by supporters as his convoy returned to Ballia following his release on Friday, granted by the Allahabad High Court.

Singh was arrested after allegedly beating Lal Ji Singh, a Dalit Superintending Engineer of the state power corporation, with shoes inside his office at the district headquarters on August 23. Police had registered a case and sent him to jail following the incident.

Even before his release, some BJP leaders publicly backed Singh. Former BJP MLA Ram Iqbal Singh, in a Facebook post, claimed the accused had gone to the power department to raise electricity supply issues affecting dozens of villages and was “falsely implicated” in the case. He welcomed the High Court’s decision granting bail.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh's younger brother, Dharmendra Singh, also posted on Facebook that he was present on the occasion of Munna Bahadur Singh's release from Mau jail. He said BJP workers warmly welcomed Singh from Mau to Ballia and extended best wishes for his future.

Speaking to reporters, Munna Bahadur Singh said the welcome he received after his release reflected the affection and support of party workers.