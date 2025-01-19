MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 19 January 2025

She was an unwanted girl child. Now an IAS with a degree in mechanical engineering

Sanjita Mohapatra cleared UPSC in her fifth attempt and earlier worked as an assistant manager with the Steel Authority of India

PTI Published 19.01.25, 04:00 PM
Sanjita Mohapatra

Sanjita Mohapatra X/@sanjita1609

From being an unwanted girl child to becoming an IAS officer, Sanjita Mohapatra's story has been about overcoming obstacles with sheer grit and determination.

Mohapatra is the chief executive officer of Amravati Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra, who has focused on improving education and health facilities in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a press conference a few days ago, Mohapatra said she was born into a poor family in Rourkela, Odisha, and her birth had disappointed her mother, who yearned for a male child after her elder sister.

The 34-year-old officer said her family had nearly abandoned her, but it was on the insistence of her elder sister that her parents kept her.

Mohapatra's childhood was fraught with obstacles due to her family's poor financial condition.

She had to rely on social organisations, teachers and scholarships to complete her education.

After earning a degree in mechanical engineering, she was appointed as an assistant manager with the Steel Authority of India, and during this period, she helped her parents build a house in their village.

She said her parents were now proud of her achievements.

Mohapatra aspired to become an IAS officer right from her childhood, and with the motivation and support of her husband, she cleared the UPSC examination on her fifth attempt in 2019.

As the CEO of Amravati Zilla Parishad, Mohapatra says she wishes to empower women in self-help groups and improve the quality of education in Zilla Parishad schools.

She has focused on creating a niche market for products from SHGs, right from their branding and packaging to their launch.

RELATED TOPICS

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Self-help Groups (SHG)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh after two cylinders blast, fire tenders rush to spot

The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations
Rahul Gandhi, JP Nadda (inset)
Quote left Quote right

He [Rahul Gandhi] has no knowledge of history, nor does he have anything to do with it

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT