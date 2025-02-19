Mahakumbh: UNESCO director for South Asian countries Tim Curtis takes holy dip at Sangam

Tim Curtis, UNESCO's director for India, Bhutan, Maldives and Sri Lanka, visited the Mahakumbh and took a holy dip at the Sangam on Wednesday, officials said.

Curtis first arrived at the Parmarth Niketan camp before taking the dip guided by Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, praying for world peace.

Swami Chidanand and Sadhvi Bhagawati expressed their gratitude to UNESCO for including the Kumbh Mela in its list of intangible cultural heritage in 2017, a press release issued by Parmarth Niketan said.

As a token of appreciation, they presented Curtis with an idol of Lord Shiva and a Rudraksha plant.

During his visit, Curtis engaged in detailed discussions with Swami Chidanand and Sadhvi Bhagawati on topics ranging from environmental conservation, climate change, global peace to security.

He also shared insights into UNESCO's initiatives and contributions towards global security.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is a leading global body that promotes world peace and security through education, culture, science, and communication.

