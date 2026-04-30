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regular-article-logo Thursday, 30 April 2026

Madhya Pradesh: Dhar road crash death toll rises to 15 after pickup van-SUV collision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav have issued instructions to ensure all arrangements are made and treatment is provided to the injured persons, and that no one is left without care

PTI Published 30.04.26, 12:36 PM
Police officials at the site of a collision between a pick-up van and an SUV, in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, Wednesday night, April 29, 2026. At least 15 died in the incident.

Police officials at the site of a collision between a pick-up van and an SUV, in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, Wednesday night, April 29, 2026. At least 15 died in the incident. PTI

The death toll in the collision between a pick-up van and an SUV in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district has risen to 15 as three more persons succumbed, officials said on Thursday.

The van carrying labourers overturned and collided with a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) coming from the opposite direction near Chikliya crossing on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway on Wednesday night, they said.

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Twelve fatalities were initially reported after the incident.

"A very tragic incident occurred in Dhar. I was informed that 46 persons (mostly labourers) were travelling in a pickup vehicle. It overturned and caused an accident. We have received information about the deaths of 15 people. This is very unfortunate," Indore Divisional Commissioner Dr Sudam P Khade told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav have issued instructions to ensure all arrangements are made and treatment is provided to the injured persons, and that no one is left without care, he said.

Family members of those died in a collision between a pick-up van and an SUV on Wednesday night, gather outside an mortuary, in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, Thursday, April 30, 2026. At least 15 died in the incident. (PTI)

Khade and Inspector General Anurag were monitoring relief operations at the incident spot.

"Seven injured persons have been referred for treatment to Indore. Fifteen people are undergoing treatment here. The patients here are currently stable, but if they need to be referred (elsewhere), everything will be done," Khade said.

"In Indore also, we have deployed a team of doctors and are making all arrangements so that there is no delay or problem in treatment," he added.

The incident occurred between 8.30 and 9 pm on Wednesday.

According to preliminary information, the labourers were returning home in the van from Baggad in Dhar district when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Chikliya crossing.

The Tirla police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.

PM Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the incident. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased, and the injured would receive Rs 50,000.

CM Yadav said instructions have been given to provide Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

Dhar district in-charge minister Kailash Vijaywargiya said instructions have been given to the local administration to ensure that the injured receive proper treatment.

Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar, a native of Dhar district, also expressed grief over the accident.

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