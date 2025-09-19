Two students from Manipur held in Guwahati on charges of raping 21-year old woman

Two 17-year-old students from Manipur, studying in a private university here, have been apprehended for allegedly raping a 21-year-old student from Tripura on September 13.

Police also said that the girl, also a student of the same university, lodged a complaint with Panikhhaiti Police on September 16.

Based on the complaint, the police apprehended and produced one of the boys before the juvenile justice board here on Wednesday, and the second one on Thursday.

Three more 17-year-olds, also from Manipur, named by the girl, are under investigation in the same case.

However, all the five students were suspended by the university on Wednesday “for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities”.

They have been barred from participating in all academic and non-academic activities with effect from Wednesday until further orders.

The police told The Telegraph that all the six were knew each other and used to stay in rented accommodations outside the university.

They partied together on the night of September 13.

“The girl, who has health issues, took some medicine and fell asleep. When she woke up in the morning, she saw one of the boys on her bed,” the official said.

The girl had told the police that she had consumed alcohol that night.

Police have registered a case under BNS sections 70(1) dealing with gang-rape, and 3(5) (common intention).

“Two of the apprehended boys have been booked. Evidence was found against the duo. The remaining three are under investigation,” the official said.

Police said the girl’s medical examination has been conducted.

The case got traction after Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma, chairman of Tripura’s Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha), posted on X about the case.