Two killed after fire breaks out at under-construction building on outskirts of Bengaluru

According to the police, two workers were sleeping on the fourth floor of the under-construction building when the fire broke out

PTI Published 06.02.25, 05:10 PM
Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

A fire broke out at an under-construction building on the outskirts of the city here, resulting in the death of two people on Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Uday Bhanu (40) from Uttar Pradesh and Roshan (23) from Bihar. One of them was a carpenter, while the other was a painter, they said.

The incident which occurred in Madhanayakanahalli police station limits was reported to police at around 11 am, police said.

Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot and eight people who were trapped inside the building were rescued. However, the two workers who were on the fourth floor of the building died following the fire, a senior police officer said.

Highly inflammation materials were found on the fourth floor of the building along with utensils used to make tea and coffee, the officer said.

"An electric short circuit or the presence of highly inflammable materials could have triggered the fire. However, the exact cause of fire will be established only after we receive a report," he said.

A case is being registered against the owner of the building in connection with the incident, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

