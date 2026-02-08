MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 08 February 2026

Two dead among 15 pulled out of debris as three-storey building collapses in Rajasthan's Kota

Divisional Commissioner Anil Agarwal said some new construction work was going on in the neighbourhood, which might have caused the building collapse

PTI Published 08.02.26, 12:05 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

A total of 15 people were pulled out of the debris after a three-storey building collapsed in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday night, of which two died, officials said on Sunday.

Eight of the injured are undergoing treatment, while five have been discharged after primary care, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased were identified as Aryan (20) and Lakshman (15).

"In total, 15 people were taken out of the debris. While two have died, some of the injured were discharged after treatment. A probe will be ordered to ascertain the facts, and action will follow,” Cabinet minister Heeralal Nagar told reporters.

Divisional Commissioner Anil Agarwal said some new construction work was going on in the neighbourhood, which might have caused the building collapse.

The incident occurred in the Talwandi area, where a restaurant was operating from the building. According to the officials, some customers and employees were present in the eatery at the time of the collapse.

The rescue operation continued till late at night, the officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Rajasthan Building Collapse
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Govt touts give-&-take tariff deal, defends opening up of India's economy to US

In a politically sensitive shift, New Delhi has agreed to partially open its heavily protected agriculture sector to American imports — a move likely to lower animal feedstock and food costs in the country while testing the Modi government’s balancing act with farmers
Bengal SIR voter cost study
Quote left Quote right

Bengal's informal sector workers faced the highest financial pressure during SIR

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT