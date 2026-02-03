Tri-services future warfare course starts to train officers for modern battles

The third edition of the tri-services future warfare course, featuring an enhanced curriculum that covers specialised subjects and domain-specific warfare developments in military operations, began on Monday to prepare officers for the complex challenges of modern warfare.

The three-week course is being held at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The course focuses on developing an erudite understanding of how warfighting is being impacted by technology, necessitating a relook at our thinking, concepts, doctrines, strategies and techniques, and tactics, techniques and procedures, the defence ministry said in a statement.

“It also caters for deeper exploration of critical topics, practical demonstrations of emerging technologies and visits to institutions of critical importance to the capabilities of the defence forces,” it added.

The course is being hosted under the aegis of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, in partnership with the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies.

The ministry said this edition features an enhanced curriculum covering specialised subjects and domain-specific warfare developments in military operations.

The course comprises participants from the three services, as well as representatives from the defence industry, including start-ups, micro, small and medium enterprises, defence public sector undertakings and private industry.

Among the services’ participants, senior officers with ranks varying from majors to major generals will be part of it, with the junior officers bringing their technical flair and expertise and the senior officers their operational experience and strategic knowledge, the ministry said.

The course will align operational priorities of the armed forces with the capabilities of the indigenous defence industry and enable free-flowing discussion on the various facets of modern and futuristic warfighting.

“A diverse range of experts, including veterans, serving officers, ex-ambassadors, industry experts and academic professionals will ensure that a holistic analysis of India’s security challenges is debated in a threadbare and professional manner,”

it said.