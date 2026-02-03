Manipur government revival begins as BJP names observer amid Kuki Zo opposition row

The BJP’s parliamentary board on Monday appointed party national general secretary Tarun Chugh as the central observer for the election of the legislature party leader in Manipur, taking the first step towards restoring a government in the strife-hit state.

A one-line statement was issued by BJP national general secretary (headquarter in-charge) Arun Singh announcing Chugh’s appointment.

Capital Imphal had been agog with speculation about the restoration of an elected government since Sunday, when MLAs from the BJP and its allies started leaving for Delhi.

State BJP president A. Sharda Devi and several general secretaries, among others, also flew to the national capital.

“Most NDA MLAs have reached Delhi, including Kuki-Zo MLAs. There will be two back-to-back meetings in Delhi tomorrow (Tuesday) — first BJP MLAs will meet at the party’s national headquarters followed by a meeting of NDA MLAs at the Manipur Bhavan,” a state BJP leader told The Telegraph.

However, the road ahead may not be smooth. “We will not be part of this (government formation) unless the conditions we put forth at Guwahati are met. Simple,” a Kuki-Zo MLA told this paper on Monday night.

The condition is a written commitment on the Kuki-Zo’s demand for a separate administration — Union Territory with a legislature. The decision was taken at a meeting attended by representatives of the SoO (supension of operations) rebel groups, Kuki-Zo MLAs and Kuki-Zo Council at a meeting in Guwahati on January 13.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13 last year following the resignation of then chief minister N. Biren Singh and the inability of the BJP MLAs to elect a new leader despite having a comprehensive majority along with its allies.

The BJP has 37 MLAs and allies National People’s Party (NPP) and Naga People’s Front (NPF) have six and five MLAs, respectively, in the 59-member Assembly, which is under suspended animation. The Opposition Congress has five MLAs.

Efforts by BJP MLAs and leaders from the Meitei-majority Imphal Valley to restore a popular government till now have been frustrated by leading Kuki-Zo organisations and the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs, including seven from the BJP, who were opposed to government formation till a decision was taken on their demand for a separate administration.

Manipur has been in turmoil since the ethnic conflict between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos erupted on May 3, 2023, leaving over 260 dead and 60,000 displaced from both communities so far. The situation remains tense in the peripheral areas of the state.

The BJP leadership reportedly wants to have an inclusive government with representation from key communities from both the hills and the valley.