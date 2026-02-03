Opposition flags missing statehood promise in LG speech at J&K budget session

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha’s budget-session speech on Monday claimed that the past year marked a “significant milestone in the democratic journey of Jammu and Kashmir with the formation of an elected government after a gap of several years”.

What added salt to the injury of the vexed region was the lack of any mention of the promise of restoration of statehood. The Opposition parties attacked the Omar Abdullah government for the “omission”, pointing out that the LG’s speech is vetted by the chief minister’s office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The LG’s remarks came against the backdrop of key ministers in Omar’s government accusing the Centre of providing inadequate funds in the Union budget to Jammu and Kashmir. In his speech, the LG’s solitary reference to the Union budget was the Centre’s approval of the Jammu and Kashmir government’s decision to provide 200 units of free electricity to 2.23 lakh poorest of the poor families.

Addressing the budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the LG said: “This transition to popular governance has strengthened public faith in democratic institutions. My government has focused on restoring participatory governance, rebuilding public confidence, and ensuring that the voice of every region and community finds expression in policy-making.”

The LG claimed Jammu and Kashmir had made notable progress across sectors and the government was conscious of “the need for sustained and focused efforts to ensure balanced, inclusive and environmentally sustainable development”.

Sinha said the economy of Jammu and Kashmir had demonstrated encouraging momentum in recent years and the Union Territory had emerged as “one of the fastest-growing states/ UTs”.

“The Union Territory is presently recording an annual nominal growth rate of around 11 per cent (2024-25), reflecting the positive outcomes of sustained policy reforms, enhanced infrastructure development, and proactive investment facilitation,” he said.

The LG’s rhetoric contrasts with growing concern that the statehood promise for the region remains elusive with unemployment peaking.

The Opposition PDP regretted that the speech had no mention of statehood.

“The LG address omits statehood. The vision document is drafted and vetted by our elected J&K government (led by Omar),” PDP legislator Waheed Para said on X.

Some key ministers in Omar’s government attacked the Centre for providing insufficient funds to Jammu and Kashmir.

Education minister Sakina Itoo said the allocations for Jammu and Kashmir were insufficient to meet urgent needs. He highlighted rising unemployment in the region, now the second highest in the country, warning that the lack of jobs was driving youth towards drug abuse.

Deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary pointed to rising unemployment, the setback to tourism after the Pahalgam terror attack, and calamities, calling for a "very big package".