Varanasi–Siliguri bullet train cleared, Bengal land nod awaited: Railway minister Vaishnaw

The Centre has sanctioned a high-speed bullet train corridor between Varanasi and Siliguri, a project the Railways said would improve connectivity and spur economic growth across eastern India.

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw termed the corridor a “game-changer” for Bihar and said it would strengthen regional development by sharply reducing travel time and improving mobility.

The high-speed rail line is also planned to be extended to Guwahati in the future, further improving connectivity with the Northeast.

The announcement comes amid a record allocation of Rs 14,205 crore to Indian Railways for 2026–27 — the highest ever. In the Union Budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the development of seven high-speed rail corridors across the country.

Vaishnaw said planning and budgetary provisions for the Varanasi–Siliguri bullet train were in place, but implementation depended on land allocation approvals from the West Bengal government.

“Everything is set for the budget allocation and planning. We just need permission for land allocation for railway projects from the state government,” he said.

Addressing concerns over pending metro rail payments, the railway minister said there was no shortage of funds for metro projects, including in Kolkata. “There is no issue with funds for the metro. As soon as we get the permissions and sanctions for the projects, we will clear all dues,” Vaishnaw said, referring to pending projects such as the Orange Line of the Kolkata Metro from Garia.

The Budget has also announced that a total of 101 stations in West Bengal have been identified for complete redevelopment under Amrit Station Scheme. A total of Rs 3600 crore will be allocated for station modernisatio. Already 9 stations have seen the completion of work under phase 1 of the scheme.

To better connect and decongest networks, a 2052 kilometres Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) from Dankuni to Surat in Gujarat has also been announced. Passing through Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharastra, it will integrate with existing Western DFC, enabling efficient goods movement to western ports.

Minister Vaishnaw noted that this new East-West corridor will strengthen trade flows, support industrial growth, and reduce logistics costs, positioning railways as a key driver of supply chain efficiency.

The minister said the Centre remains committed to expanding and modernising urban rail networks alongside high-speed rail development. He added that AI-based and thermal cameras would soon be introduced across the railway network to enhance safety and operational monitoring.