PM Modi used his Independence Day speech to target a new 'enemy' in form of infiltrators: TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using his Independence Day speech to target a "new enemy", this time in the form of "infiltrators".

In a post on X, the Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose also accused the prime minister of "over-promising and under-achieving".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech on India's 79th Independence Day, warned people of a premeditated conspiracy to change the country's demography through illegal infiltration and said no nation can tolerate intruders, as he announced a high-powered demographic mission to tackle the problem.

"As usual, (PM) Narendra Modi uses his Independence Day speech to target a new 'enemy'. After Andolanjeevis etc now 'infiltrators' are the new target. Again, new 'missions' announced while targeting past governments," Ghose said in a post on X.

"When will Modi give an August 15 speech truthfully, addressing his own record of 11 years marked by over-promising and under-achieving," she posted.

In another post she wrote, " In 2014 manifesto, BJP pledged to 'address the issue of infiltration and illegal immigrants in the Northeast region on a priority basis, with clear policy directions and effective control at the ground level'. Now, after 11 LONG years in power, PM Modi has again announced a new 'demographic mission' to protect the country from the 'dangers' posed by illegal immigrants. Modi is thus admitting that his promise of 2014 remains unfulfilled. Narendra jumla Modi."

In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi said his government has decided to start a high-powered demographic mission to tackle the effects of illegal infiltration.