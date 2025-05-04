MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Three soldiers killed after Army vehicle plunges into 700-foot-deep gorge in J&K's Ramban

The army truck was part of a convoy moving from Jammu to Srinagar along national highway 44 when the accident occurred near Battery Chashma at around 11.30 am, say officials

PTI Published 04.05.25, 04:45 PM
Representational image. PTI picture.

Three Army personnel were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 700-feet deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.

The army truck was part of a convoy moving from Jammu to Srinagar along national highway 44 when the accident occurred near Battery Chashma at around 11.30 am, the officials said.

They said a joint rescue operation was launched immediately by army, police, SDRF and local volunteers and three soldiers, travelling in the vehicle, were found dead on-the-spot.

The deceased were identified as sepoys Amit Kumar, Sujeet Kumar and Man Bahadur and their bodies are being retrieved from the gorge, the officials said, adding the crash reduced the vehicle into a mangled heap of metal.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

