Those behind Delhi blast will not be spared, says defence minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday vowed that those responsible for the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort would face the harshest punishment, assuring citizens that the country’s top investigative agencies were conducting a swift and thorough probe into the incident.

Speaking at the Delhi Defence Dialogue organised by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), Singh said the government was treating the case with utmost seriousness.

“I wish to assure my fellow citizens that the country’s leading investigative agencies are conducting a swift and thorough inquiry into the incident,” he said.

“The findings of the investigation will soon be made public. I want to firmly assure the nation that those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances.”

Twelve people were killed after a slow-moving car exploded at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening. The Delhi Police initially reported nine deaths, but the toll rose to twelve on Tuesday after three victims succumbed to their injuries.

The defence minister's statement came shortly after investigators identified Dr Umar Un Nabi, a Pulwama-based doctor, as the prime suspect in the Red Fort blast case.

Preliminary findings suggest he was likely driving the white Hyundai i20 that exploded near the historic monument. Police sources said Umar was connected to a terror module linked to a recent major explosives seizure in Faridabad.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Singh said, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to all those who lost their lives in the tragic accident. I pray to God to grant strength and solace to the bereaved families in this hour of deep grief.”

Authorities have yet to officially confirm the cause of the explosion, but both central and Delhi police agencies remain on high alert as the investigation continues.