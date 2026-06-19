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regular-article-logo Friday, 19 June 2026

'They have money for MPs, MLAs; not for students': Abhijeet Dipke questions political spending amid Sena (UBT) row

Abhijeet Dipke on Friday would rally a protest at Jantar Mantar for which he had had secured Delhi Police's permission

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 19.06.26, 06:27 PM
Abhijeet Dipke

Abhijeet Dipke File photo

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday slammed the politicians in Maharashtra over the rebellion in the Shiv Sena (UBT), saying they have money to procure lawmakers but not for students. Dipke was speaking to reporters at his village, Santuk Pimpri in Hingoli district of Maharashtra.

To a question about the rebellion by six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, he said, ''These people should be ashamed. A girl, NEET student, committed suicide, and she lived merely 500 meters away from the residence of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. They (her family) got no phone call or any kind of help. Her father is paralysed, and cannot run his household now.

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"They (politicians) don't have money to give to the families of the students, and are using money to procure MLAs and MPs," Dipke added.

Elected representatives have turned education into a business, he said.

''We elect people to run the government and (government) schools. But instead of running the government schools, they start their own schools. It has become a business for them," he said.

Dipke, who returned from the United States earlier this month following the sudden emergence of the CJP against the background of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak, said he was visiting his native place after one and a half years.

"I am happy to meet my childhood friends...so many people were waiting for me. I am leaving for Delhi tomorrow," he said.

Abhijeet Dipke on Friday would rally a protest at Jantar Mantar for which he had had secured Delhi Police's permission. On Friday, while talking to reporters, he said he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide Rs 1 crore compensation to families of students who allegedly died by suicide amid examination controversies. He also reiterated the organisation's demand to sack Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, calling for accountability.

"I am writing to you today with a heavy heart, to bring your urgent attention to an escalating crisis that threatens the very future of our nation - the lives and mental well-being of our young students," Dipke said in the letter.

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