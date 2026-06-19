Ladakh enforces complete ban on identified single-use plastics, sets Rs10,000 fine

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday ordered a strict ban on identified single-use plastic items and littering across the Union territory, introducing a stringent enforcement framework that imposes hefty penalties on violators as a major push to protect Ladakh's fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

Under the new regulations, individuals, commercial establishments and institutions, including hotels and eateries, found using, selling or storing banned single-use plastic items will face an environmental penalty of Rs 10,000, while littering in public places will attract a fine of Rs 5,000, officials said.

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Announcing the decision on X, Saxena said, "Using or selling 'single-use Plastic' and littering at public places in Ladakh, will now attract stringent penalties." Authorities will also conduct random checks for single-use plastics at Leh Airport and key entry points into Ladakh.

Officials said the move is aimed at strengthening environmental protection measures and preserving Ladakh's pristine landscapes, which have come under increasing pressure from plastic waste and littering, particularly in popular tourist destinations.

The approved framework prohibits the use, sale, storage, stocking, distribution, transportation and supply of a range of identified single-use plastic products, including plastic cutlery, cups, plates, straws, trays, wrapping films, thermocol decorations, plastic flags, plastic stirrers and plastic banners below the prescribed thickness, they said.

"For the first time, a broad network of district and field-level officers has been empowered to inspect premises, detect violations, issue challans and recover penalties", Saxena said.

The enforcement mechanism also authorises the use of surprise inspections, videography, photography, CCTV footage and other legally admissible electronic evidence to initiate action against offenders.

Officials empowered to enforce the regulations include sub-divisional magistrates, tehsildars, executive magistrates, officers of the Ladakh pollution control committee, tourism department officials, district panchayat officers, block development officers, municipal committee executive officers, forest department personnel and members of the environment protection force comprising ex-servicemen and wildlife stewards.

Saxena said the ban is intended to promote responsible tourism and ensure that Ladakh's renowned landscapes remain clean, ecologically resilient and unspoilt despite rising tourist footfall.

"Ladakh's pristine environment and natural beauty are our greatest treasures and it is our collective responsibility to preserve them. As we strive to develop Ladakh into a world-class tourist destination, development must go hand in hand with environmental responsibility," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the strict enforcement measures reflected the administration's commitment to safeguarding Ladakh's ecological heritage and fostering a culture of sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Known for its high-altitude wetlands, glaciers and unique biodiversity, Ladakh remains particularly vulnerable to plastic pollution due to its fragile ecosystem, he said.

Officials said that non-biodegradable plastic waste can persist in the environment for decades, contaminating soil, air and water resources, while improper disposal and burning of plastics release hazardous chemicals that pose risks to human health, livestock and wildlife.

They said plastic waste entering streams, wetlands and glaciers has adversely affected water quality and ecological processes, while littering continues to degrade natural habitats and diminish the environmental and aesthetic value of the region's landscapes.

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