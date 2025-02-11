MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Thane woman raped by friend as two others filmed, shared video on social media

The official said the victim's friend lured her to come with him for a walk in the afternoon and then took her to a lodge where he allegedly sexually assaulted her

PTI Published 11.02.25, 02:21 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture.

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her friend while two others filmed the act and shared the video on social media in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The Bhiwandi police on Sunday arrested the woman's 22-year-old friend for the rape and her girlfriend and another person, who filmed the assault, an official said.

According to the police, the assault took place in the Kamatghar area of Bhiwandi on December 29, 2024.

The official said the victim's friend lured her to come with him for a walk in the afternoon and then took her to a lodge where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

He said the two other accused filmed the act and shared it on social media.

The official said the woman lodged a police complaint a month after the assault after the video went viral.

"We have arrested two men and the victim's girlfriend who was part of the conspiracy," senior inspector Krishnadev Kharade said, adding that the trio have been remanded in police custody until February 12.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Sexual Assault
