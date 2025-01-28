MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Thane police arrest security guard for sexually harassing minor girl in housing complex

The accused took the eight-year-old girl to an isolated place near the building in Manpada-Chitalsar area on Sunday evening and allegedly touched her inappropriately, the official from Chitalsar police station said

PTI Published 28.01.25, 11:57 AM
Representational image file picture

Police have arrested a 38-year-old security guard of a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane city on charges of sexually harassing a minor girl residing there, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused took the eight-year-old girl to an isolated place near the building in Manpada-Chitalsar area on Sunday evening and allegedly touched her inappropriately, the official from Chitalsar police station said.

The victim then ran away from there and informed her mother about the incident following which her parents approached the police with a complaint.

The security guard was subsequently arrested and booked under section 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

