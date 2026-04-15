Thalapathy Vijay’s poll test: Can stardom revive MGR, Jayalalithaa legacy? What history shows

1 6 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, Vijay, during a roadshow ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Tiruppur, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (Image by PTI)

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Actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, known to fans as Thalapathy (commander), has emerged as central figure in the run-up ahead of April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, reviving a familiar question in state politics: how far can stardom translate into electoral success in the state.

Vijay’s decision to contest from two constituencies- Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East- mirrors precedents set by actor-turned-politician J. Jayalalithaa, who had successfully contested multiple seats in the past, notably winning two in 1991 before retaining one to assume office as chief minister.

2 6 Supporters gather during a roadshow led by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, Vijay, unseen, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (Image by PTI)

Vijay’s entry has once again spotlighted Tamil Nadu’s cinema–politics nexus, where film stars have wielded immense influence, but not always consistent electoral success.

Here is a look at how major film personalities have navigated the transition from screen to statecraft:

M. G. Ramachandran

3 6 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, Vijay, during a roadshow ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (Image by PTI)

Often regarded as the gold standard for actor-politicians in India, MGR built a formidable political legacy rooted in his cinematic image as a champion of the poor.

After joining the DMK in 1953, he later broke away to form the AIADMK in 1972 following differences with M. Karunanidhi, who was a prominent scriptwriter besides being a firebrand DMK leader.

With more than 130 films to his credit, MGR became Tamil Nadu’s first actor-chief minister in 1977, remaining in power until his death in 1987.

His success lay in aligning his on-screen persona with welfare-driven governance, creating a durable political brand that influences the state even today.

J. Jayalalithaa

A protégé of MGR, Jayalalithaa transformed herself from a leading film star into one of Tamil Nadu’s most dominant political figures.

Taking charge of the AIADMK in the late 1980s, she cultivated the image of “Amma”, combining charisma with welfare agenda.

She served multiple terms as chief minister between 1991 and 2016. Her career was also marked by legal battles and allegations of corruption, underscoring the dual-edged nature of power built on mass appeal. She died in 2016.

Sivaji Ganesan

4 6 Sivaji Ganesan (Image from Wikipedia)

Hailed as the "Nadigar Thilagam" (Pride of Actors), who dominated the Tamil cinema, joined DMK but he soon left due to a clash with his religious views. Joining Congress in 1961, he was appointed as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament by Indira Gandhi in 1982. In 1987, he formed his own party, Thamizhaga Munnetra Munnani, which later got dissolved and merged with Janata Dal. He died in 2001.

Rajinikanth

Despite unmatched popularity and repeated speculation about a political plunge, Rajinikanth never joined politics. His indirect political influence was evident in 1996 Assembly polls when his opposition to Jayalalithaa was seen as aiding the DMK-TMC alliance coming to power.

Called Superstar Rajini by his fans, the Tamil star announced plans to launch a party in 2017, but withdrew in 2020 citing health concerns.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan, called Ulaganayagan (universal hero) by his fans, launched the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in February 2018, positioning himself on a centrist, anti-corruption platform.

While he has remained politically active — contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from the Coimbatore South constituency, and supporting the DMK-led alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections— his party has struggled to achieve electoral breakthroughs.

He was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha in 2025.

Vijayakanth

Founder of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), Vijayakanth initially made a strong political impact, winning a seat in 2006 and later emerging as leader of the Opposition after aligning with the AIADMK in 2011.

But his party’s influence declined over time due to organisational issues and his health concerns.

Khushbu Sundar

Khushbu Sundar’s political journey has been marked by multiple party shifts — from the DMK to the Congress and later to the BJP. While she has held organisational roles, including as a national spokesperson, her electoral success has remained limited, reflecting the challenges of converting visibility into votes.

R. Sarathkumar

R. Sarathkumar, considered the ‘Supreme Star’ of Tamil cinema, began his political career by joining hands with DMK in 1996. On August 31, 2007, he launched his own party, the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK), which later merged with the BJP in 2024.

Kumaresan Duraisamy (Napolean)

Napoleon transitioned from cinema to politics under the DMK banner, winning an Assembly seat and later serving as a Union minister. He subsequently shifted to the BJP.

Senthamizhan Seeman

In 2009, Seeman formed the Naam Tamilar Iyakkam (We Tamils Movement), which transformed into the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) party on May 18, 2010. NTK positions itself as an alternative to Dravidian politics. The party has not achieved electoral success.

Vijay’s entry into this lineage comes at a time when Tamil Nadu’s political landscape remains dominated by established Dravidian parties. His challenge lies not just in leveraging his cinematic appeal, but in building organisational strength and credibility in governance.

5 6 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, Vijay, during a roadshow ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Tiruppur, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (Image by PTI)

As voters in Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East prepare to cast their ballots, the spotlight remains firmly on Vijay — a star whose political journey could either echo the successes of MGR and Jayalalithaa or join the longer list of actors who found the transition far more difficult.

Vijay’s campaign has been marked by sharp attacks on the ruling DMK, appeals for a political “transformation”, and positioning his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as the principal challenger. At rallies, he has struck a populist chord, even urging voters to accept money allegedly offered by rivals but vote according to conscience.

6 6 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay greets the gathering during an election campaign ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, in Coimbatore district. (Image by PTI)

Vijay’s cultivated on-screen persona- of moral certainty, incorruptible leadership, and justice- now faces the far more complex test of political reality.