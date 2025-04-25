MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pakistan military opens fire along LoC, Indian Army retaliates as tensions rise

Pakistan Army fires amid increasing feud between the two sides over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians

PTI Published 25.04.25, 07:45 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The Indian Army effectively responded to firing by Pakistan military at some places along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, military sources said.

There were no reports of any casualties, they said.

The firing by Pakistan Army comes amid increasing tensions between the two sides over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

"There were incidents of small arm firing at some places on Line of Control initiated by Pakistan," said a source.

"The firing was effectively responded to," it said.

Further details are being awaited.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

