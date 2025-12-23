Dharmendra Pradhan urges Odisha CM to reconstitute backward classes commission soon

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who represents Sambalpur in the Lok Sabha, has urged Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi to reconstitute the Odisha State Commission for Backwards Classes (OSCBC).

Pradhan, in a letter to Majhi, underscored the urgency of the issue, stressing that the chief minister must be alert to pressing matters and not remain confined to bureaucratic procedures. “He should intervene and take decisions on important matters,” said a BJP insider.

In his letter, Pradhan pointed out that the OSCBC office has been non-functional since January 3, 2024, when its previous tenure ended and no new members were appointed.

“As you are aware, Odisha is home to 216 socially and educationally backward class (SEBC) communities that constitute a substantial segment of the state’s population. These communities continue to face challenges in accessing equitable opportunities in education, employment, and welfare schemes. In the absence of a functioning Commission, they are deprived of statutory representation to voice concerns and seek redressal,” Pradhan wrote.

He emphasised that the OSCBC plays a pivotal role in examining requests for inclusion in the SEBC list, addressing grievances, and advising the state government on relevant policies.

“Following the enactment of the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (Amendment Act), 2020, the Commission has also been entrusted with conducting surveys on the social and educational conditions of backward class communities, as decided by the state government,” he said.

The Union minister stressed that the OSCBC’s functioning is crucial to ensuring fairness and addressing the concerns of the state’s backward classes.

Seeking Majhi’s personal intervention for early reconstitution of the commission, Pradhan said the move would uphold the spirit of justice and fulfil the aspirations of Odisha’s backward communities.

Political circles are now keenly awaiting the chief minister’s response to the issue flagged by Pradhan, who enjoys significant support within the state BJP. The letter is also expected to bring renewed focus to long-standing demands for increased reservations for backward classes in government jobs.