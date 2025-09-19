Telangana techie shot dead by police in US, family seeks MEA’s help to bring back remains

A 30-year-old software professional from Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district was allegedly shot dead by police in Santa Clara, California, on September 3, following a violent altercation with his roommate.

The deceased, Mohammed Nizamuddin, had been living in the United States since 2015 and had completed his Master’s in Computer Science from Florida Institute of Technology in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD), officers responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing inside a residence.

“SCPD officers arrived, encountered the suspect, and were involved in an Officer-Involved Shooting. The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for their injuries,” the department said, adding that the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office is conducting a joint investigation.

Family members in Mahabubnagar said they were informed of the incident on September 18, nearly two weeks after it occurred.

“A young life has been taken away. What is worse is that it took US authorities 15 days to inform us, in spite of them having the family details,” Nizamuddin’s younger brother, Mohammed Khaja Moinuddin, told The Indian Express.

Relatives alleged that the scuffle began over a petty issue, possibly over an air-conditioner, and escalated into violence involving knives.

“When the police entered the room, they asked the occupants to show their hands. One boy complied; the other did not. The police then fired four rounds, and the child was shot. It is extremely regrettable that, according to the reports, no proper inquiry took place and the shooting happened so quickly,” a relative told ANI.

His father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, a retired teacher, said he received information through a friend.

“Today morning [Thursday] I came to know he (Nizamuddin) was shot dead by Santa Clara Police and his mortal remains are in some hospital in Santa Clara, California. I do not know the actual reasons why police shot him dead,” he wrote in a letter to external affairs minister S. Jaishankar.

Hasnuddin has sought help from Jaishankar in repatriating his son’s body.

“The procedure to bring the body home has been set in motion, but it may take some time,” Hasnuddin said.

His body remains in a Santa Clara hospital pending formalities.

Nizamuddin, who had earlier worked with EPAM Systems and collaborated on Google projects until 2024, had quit his job recently and was searching for a new one.

His brother said he had been distressed over tensions with his roommates and alleged harassment.

“He was very disturbed for several days because he was having some problems with his roommates, but we did not know it was this bad,” Moinuddin said.

Family members also highlighted Nizamuddin’s social media posts in which he had written about facing racial hatred, discrimination, harassment, wage fraud, and wrongful termination.

In one LinkedIn post, he wrote: “I have been a victim of racial hatred, racial discrimination, racial harassment, torture, wage fraud, wrongful termination and obstruction of justice. Enough is enough, white supremacy/racist white American mentality has to end.”

The family has demanded a thorough probe into the circumstances leading to the shooting and alleged racial discrimination.