Telangana Assembly adopts resolution against taking up delimitation on population basis

The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution asserting that population should not be the sole yardstick for the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who moved the resolution, claimed that there is a possibility of the representation of southern states in Lok Sabha seats falling from 24 per cent to 19 per cent if delimitation is carried out on a population basis.

Without naming the BJP, he alleged that the party in power at the Centre is trying to create a situation of making southern states irrelevant in formation of the Central government by reducing their representation in the Lok Sabha seats.

He appealed to the parties in Telangana to jointly speak to the Centre to safeguard the state's interests.

"If the Centre is on the same page (to our cause) fine, otherwise, we need to build a struggle," he said.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar announced that the resolution was adopted.

