Tej Pratap backs sister Rohini, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family rift deepens

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s family troubles widened on Tuesday with his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, publicly backing his sister Rohini Acharya after her explosive allegations of humiliation at the hands of her younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav, and his close aide Sanjay Yadav.

Tej Pratap on Tuesday appealed to the Centre and the Bihar government to order an impartial inquiry into whether his parents have been subjected to mental harassment, while castigating unnamed “Jaichands” for destabilising both the family and the party.

Raja Jaichand of Kannauj, a 12th-century ruler from the Gahadavala dynasty, is often portrayed as the quintessential traitor for refusing to support Prithviraj Chauhan against Muhammad Ghori.

Tej Pratap, who lost the Mahua Assembly seat in the Bihar Assembly elections, posted his tirade from the handle of his Janshakti Janta Dal.

He said there were claims that some individuals were exerting “mental and physical pressure” on his parents.

“If there is even a shred of truth in this, then this is not just an attack on my family, it is a direct blow to the very soul of the RJD,” he wrote, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and the state government to ensure a strict probe.

Accusing a group of sycophants of manipulating ticket distribution and sidelining long-time workers, he said these “greedy Jaichands” were destroying both the organisation and the household.

He also demanded immediate FIRs against Sanjay Yadav, Rameez Khan and Pritam Yadav if they were found to have abused or manhandled any member of his family.

In further posts, he declared he would not tolerate any insult to his sister.

“Whatever has happened with Rohni didi has shaken me… I tolerated whatever happened to me, but I can’t tolerate this insult to my sister,” he said, adding that anyone targeting the family would have to face consequences and would not be forgiven by the people of Bihar.

Rohini Acharya had on Sunday levelled startling accusations after leaving for Delhi, claiming she had been “driven out” of her parents’ home following the RJD’s poor showing in the recent Bihar elections.

She alleged she was abused and accused of trading a “filthy kidney” — the one she donated to her father — for money and a party ticket.

Rohini, who unsuccessfully contested the Saran Lok Sabha seat last year, said she had donated her kidney without concern for her husband, in-laws or children, but now regretted the sacrifice.

In a pointed swipe at Tejashwi and his aide, she wrote that no married woman should ever take such a step, and should instead ask a brother — or “a Haryanvi friend” — to donate his own kidney.

Her outburst follows a wider unravelling within the clan after the RJD’s electoral defeat, with multiple accounts of discord and power struggles emerging from within the family.

Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi have so far remained silent, while Tejashwi has not responded publicly to the allegations.