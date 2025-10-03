MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Four killed, one injured after being hit by Vande Bharat train in Bihar

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured person

PTI Published 03.10.25, 04:48 PM
Vande Bharat Express train

Vande Bharat Express train File picture

Four persons were killed and another was injured after being hit by a Vande Bharat train in Purnea district of Bihar on Friday while trying to cross the tracks, an official said.

The incident took place around 4 am on the Katihar-Jogbani section, said Munna Kumar, Station Manager-Purnea Junction.

"A group of youngsters was trying to cross the tracks. Because it was dark and the weather overcast, they could not notice the speeding train in time," Kumar said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured person.

In a condolence message, the CM also prayed for succour to the bereaved family members.

The lone survivor has been admitted to Purnea Medical College and Hospital for treatment, the station manager said.

The deceased were said to be in the age group of 14-18 years, and residents of the Kasba block.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

